Dunbar, St. Frances student athletes commit to universities to play football in college

TODAY IS NATIONAL SIGNING DAYFOR D1 AND D2 FOOTBALLATHLETES.

TODAY HUNDRED OFHIGH SCHOOLS ATHLETES ACROSSTHE COUNTRY WILL BEGIN THENEXT STEP IN THEIR LIVES.DUNBAR HIGH SCHOOL INBALTIMORE HELD A SIGNING DAYEVENT THIS MORNING.

THREEATHLETES FROM THE SCHOOLCOMMITTED TO PLAY FOOTBALL INCOLLEGE.

"I've decided to takemy talents to GlenvilleUniversity." "I will beattending Clarion University.""I will be furthering myacademic and athletic careeat Towson University."FAMILY...STUDENTS.

..AND THEIRTEAMMATES AND COACHES ATTENDEDTODAY'S EVENT.THIS AFTERNOON...SAINT FRANCESHIGH SCHOOL HELD A SIGNING DAYEVENT AS WELL.

9 SENIORSCOMMITTED TO SCHOOLS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY TODAY...THEYINCLUDE KENT STATE...FAIRMONTSTATE...ALDERSON BROADUSUNIVERSITY... BAYLORUNIVERSITY...CENTR ALCONNECTICUT STATE...MERRIMAC...LINCOL NUNIVERSITY...AND SAINT FRANCISUNIVERSITY." "This isdefinitely a celebrationseeing these guys sign withcolleges.

Its dreams come truetoday.

Its deeinitely of myfavorite days of the year.

Itsa culmination of all the hardwork that they put in." SAINTFRANCES' PROGRAM HAS A TOTALOF 21 DIVISION 1 AND 2SIGNEES....AND MORE THAN ━MILLION FOLLARS IN SCHOLARSHMONEY.TH