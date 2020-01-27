Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > José Mourinho > Mourinho: The best team lost

Mourinho: The best team lost

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Mourinho: The best team lost

Mourinho: The best team lost

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho felt Southampton were the better side, despite Spurs beating them in the FA Cup fourth round.

Saints dominated for much of the game, but an early own-goal, a Lucas Moura strike and an 87th-minute penalty by Son Heung-Min saw Mourinho's team earn a narrow win.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

‘The best team lost’ says Mourinho after Tottenham’s FA Cup win

Mourinho's Spurs scored two goals in the final 12 minutes to beat Southampton 3-2 and progress to the...
Team Talk - Published

Tottenham vs Southampton result: Jose Mourinho admits 'best team lost' as Spurs knock out Saints

Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Son Heung-min's late penalty sealed an FA Cup replay victory that Spurs...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AdjietehGideon

ADJIETEH RT @WilliamHill: Jose Mourinho to Ralph Hasenhüttl at the full-time whistle: 🗣️ "The best team lost." Never change, Jose. #TOTSOU https:… 3 minutes ago

VisionaryKeita

NabySZN RT @D9INE_NEXUS_F1: Jose Mourinho to Southampton manager - “THE BEST TEAM LOST.” #TOTSOU https://t.co/jFvaifTrix 5 minutes ago

footblab

Football Lab Jose Mourinho gave a frank assessment of his Tottenham stars after they edged through to the FA Cup fifth round aga… https://t.co/xzRxfpmfwM 6 minutes ago

JD_Starbwoy

ℓα ғℓαмε 🅴 RT @btsportfootball: "The best team on the pitch lost..." "But my team deserved to win." Jose Mourinho was delighted with the heart his t… 9 minutes ago

Coco__Johnson

Dakota Jacobsz🇫🇷 RT @Daily_Hotspur: José Mourinho on #thfc 3-2 Southampton: "The best team lost. The best team on the pitch lost." 10 minutes ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Mourinho: The best team lost https://t.co/E2xd7boHpJ https://t.co/1w1KgGvL5h 10 minutes ago

Mike_Twiz

Adika RT @marc_ba12: Jose Mourinho: “The best team lost. But my team deserved to win.” #THFC #COYS #TOTSOU 10 minutes ago

lotero216

Larry Otero RT @LastWordOnSpurs: 🇵🇹 Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho to Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl: 🤚 “The best team lost tonight”.… 11 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose: Southampton, the best team, lost! [Video]Jose: Southampton, the best team, lost!

Jose Mourinho admits Southampton were the better team in the FA Cup fourth round replay, but did say his Tottenham team deserved to reach the fifth round.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:16Published

Tottenham Will DECLINE Under Jose Mourinho! | #HotTakes [Video]Tottenham Will DECLINE Under Jose Mourinho! | #HotTakes

Tottenham bringing in Mourinho seemed like a good idea at first but has he really made an impact on this team in the way they expected?!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 10:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.