Suspect In Texas A&M University-Commerce Double Homicide, Jacques Smith Charged In New Year's Eve Murder
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:25s - Published < > Embed
Suspect In Texas A&M University-Commerce Double Homicide, Jacques Smith Charged In New Year's Eve Murder
The suspect in the deadly shooting of two sisters at Texas A&M University-Commerce this week, Jacques Smith, now faces a third count of capital murder added for the death of Steven W.
Daniels Jr.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting...
Seattle Times - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources