Suspect In Texas A&M University-Commerce Double Homicide, Jacques Smith Charged In New Year's Eve Murder

The suspect in the deadly shooting of two sisters at Texas A&M University-Commerce this week, Jacques Smith, now faces a third count of capital murder added for the death of Steven W.

Daniels Jr.
Recent related news from verified sources

Suspect in sisters’ deaths charged in New Year’s Eve killing

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Texas A&M University-Commerce Releases Campus Safety Improvement Plan In Wake Of Deadly Shooting [Video]Texas A&M University-Commerce Releases Campus Safety Improvement Plan In Wake Of Deadly Shooting

The University plans to increase patrols, improve lighting and expand the hours of the campus shuttle services among other things.

Pre-Trial Hearing Today In Tessa Majors Case [Video]Pre-Trial Hearing Today In Tessa Majors Case

The 13-year-old suspect accused of killing Barnard College student Tessa Majors is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing today.

