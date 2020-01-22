Abolitionist roots in New Richmond



Recent related videos from verified sources Program Lets Young Adults Who Dropped Out of Richmond Schools Finish Their Degrees Richmond Public Schools wants to help young adults complete their high school education at new "secondary success centers." Credit: WTVR Duration: 00:32Published 5 days ago Vallejo Police Release New Video Of Fatal Shooting Involving Off-Duty Richmond Sgt. Vallejo police released four new videos Tuesday of the night a man was fatally shot by an off-duty Richmond sergeant in November. Juliette Goodrich reports. (1-21-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:47Published 2 weeks ago