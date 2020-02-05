Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment

White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment

White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump.

According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said the vote fully vindicated and exonerated Trump from any accusations.

She called the impeachment process a “sham” and said they knew all along the president wasn’t guilty.

While the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, the Senate voted against it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released



Recent related news from verified sources

White House calls Trump impeachment acquittal 'full vindication and exoneration'

The White House welcomed the U.S. Senate vote to acquit Republican President Donald Trump on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


US President Donald Trump set to win acquittal from impeachment

US President Donald Trump is expected to be exonerated from impeachment after an almost three-week...
SBS - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersFrance 24FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ggarcia307

Grego3070 @BuffsGal03 @GovMikeHuckabee @realDonaldTrump @OrrinHatch Trump will ignore him. After all, Trump won't be in the w… https://t.co/x9n5uRbU8C 5 hours ago

crt39437

🇺🇸Reed Turner🇺🇸 The White House Demonic Party is walking away! https://t.co/BXQYKxSzX5 19 hours ago

vinyl_institute

Vinyl Institute We applaud Congress and President Trump for passing #USMCA to increase trade with Canada and Mexico and grow jobs r… https://t.co/Z0nOtILGAg 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.