Parade for Kansas City Chiefs brings out a sea of red

It was below freezing in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday - a perfect day for a parade as far as Kansas City Chiefs fans were concerned... who bundled up in hats, scarves and coats bearing the team's logo to create a sea of red in celebration of their Super Bowl champs.

Fans perched on terraces, rooftops, even in trees to catch a glimpse of the team's stars - such as the game's MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reveled in what the Chiefs had achieved at a victory rally that followed.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PATRICK MAHOMES, SAYING: "This season, with the adversity we dealt with, the injuries - I mean, my knee was on the side of my leg - but we still went back, and we won the Super Bowl.

We're the champs, baby!

The team's trademark tomahawk chop was often in full swing... [upsound of crowd chanting while doing tomahawk chop] as was a lot of whooping a hollering, especially from the likes of tight end Travis Kelce... (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) TRAVIS KELCE, SAYING: "Whoooooo!" ... who wore the WWE belt the team received from the pro wrestling league and who admitted to tossing back a few before invoking a throw-back rallying cry from 80s rap group Beastie Boys.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) TRAVIS KELCE, SAYING: [screaming] "I'm wearing about half the beers I've been trying to drink, baby!

It's been a long time coming, 'cause what we did we do?

We had to fight, for our right, to party!" The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a late, come-from-behind victory on Sunday.

In doing so, they became the first team to win the Super Bowl after trailing by at least 10 points in every postseason game.