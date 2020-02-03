Parade for Kansas City Chiefs brings out a sea of red

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl victory Wednesday with a parade in their home state of Missouri, with thousands of fans lining the streets decked out in the team's red and white colors.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
It was below freezing in Kansas City, Missouri, Wednesday - a perfect day for a parade as far as Kansas City Chiefs fans were concerned... who bundled up in hats, scarves and coats bearing the team's logo to create a sea of red in celebration of their Super Bowl champs.

Fans perched on terraces, rooftops, even in trees to catch a glimpse of the team's stars - such as the game's MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reveled in what the Chiefs had achieved at a victory rally that followed.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) PATRICK MAHOMES, SAYING: "This season, with the adversity we dealt with, the injuries - I mean, my knee was on the side of my leg - but we still went back, and we won the Super Bowl.

We're the champs, baby!

The team's trademark tomahawk chop was often in full swing... [upsound of crowd chanting while doing tomahawk chop] as was a lot of whooping a hollering, especially from the likes of tight end Travis Kelce... (SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) TRAVIS KELCE, SAYING: "Whoooooo!" ... who wore the WWE belt the team received from the pro wrestling league and who admitted to tossing back a few before invoking a throw-back rallying cry from 80s rap group Beastie Boys.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) TRAVIS KELCE, SAYING: [screaming] "I'm wearing about half the beers I've been trying to drink, baby!

It's been a long time coming, 'cause what we did we do?

We had to fight, for our right, to party!" The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a late, come-from-behind victory on Sunday.

In doing so, they became the first team to win the Super Bowl after trailing by at least 10 points in every postseason game.



