Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trooper Joseph Bullock killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says

Trooper Joseph Bullock killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 13:08s - Published < > Embed
Trooper Joseph Bullock killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says

Trooper Joseph Bullock killed on I-95 in Martin County, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol says Trooper Joseph Bullock, a 19-year veteran of the agency, was killed on Wednesday in the line of duty on Interstate 95 in Martin County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaryC102371

Mary C RT @NJSP: Today, our thoughts and prayers are with the Florida Highway Patrol and the family and friends of Trooper Joseph Bullock, who was… 1 minute ago

DanWantsFreedom

Dan IFBP Edmonds Text Trump To 88022 RT @GovRonDeSantis: .@FLCaseyDeSantis and I mourn the death of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock of Troop L - Fort Pierce who was killed today in… 4 minutes ago

K9Ceasar

Compo RT @NYCPDDEA: A tragic two days for law enforcement and America as we mourn the loss of Kimberly, AL Officer Nick O’Rear and Florida State… 4 minutes ago

SafetyGirl100

🦋 Katie 🦋 I changed my profile pic tonight in honor of Officer Nick O’Rear of Kimberly PD in Alabama & Trooper Joseph Bullock… https://t.co/GuJ0XKIrLS 5 minutes ago

BreakingNewzman

BreakingNewzman RT @NYPD84Pct: #FidelisAdMortem Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed today when he encountered a subject at a… 6 minutes ago

BreakingNewzman

BreakingNewzman RT @fox4beaumont: Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in a shooting. The Florida Department of Highway and Safety tweeted that Trooper J… 6 minutes ago

AGracefulFlower

Sweet Angel's Song RT @RepValDemings: Today, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot and killed in the line of duty. Trooper Bullock embodied… 7 minutes ago

CNBNEWSNET

William E. Cleary Sr OFFICER DOWN: Florida Trooper Joseph Bullock Shot and Killed https://t.co/dvBts52rsM 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock Killed In I-95 Shooting [Video]FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock Killed In I-95 Shooting

CBS4's Carey Codd reports Bullock was a 19 year veteran of FHP.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

Witness describes 'commotion' on I-95 during FHP trooper's incident [Video]Witness describes 'commotion' on I-95 during FHP trooper's incident

Three southbound drivers were interviewed by detectives after witnessing the scene.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.