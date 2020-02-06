Mobile City Council supports Amtrak restoration

- the long-awaited amtrak service- is one step closer to - being back on the coast.- in mobile, by a vote of 6 to 1- the city council approved a - federal grant to restore the- rail service between mobile and- new - orleans.- mississippi will contribute $15- million toward the renewed- service that was halted in 2005- when hurricane katrina damaged- train tracks across the region.- cecilia dobbs walton with the - - - - city of biloxi says they've see- positive response in bringing - the amtrak back, and- it'll be a great addition to th- growing downtown area.- - "a couple of years ago when thi- idea came - back, there was a rally that wa- held in different cities- throughout the coast, - and when that event was held- there was just large amounts of- people in biloxi and- that just showed how much the - coast would love to have that - rail service returned.

when amtrak's passenger train service is established, it will run twice a day between ne orleans and mobile.

With stops in pascagoula, biloxi, gulfport, and bay saint louis. the city of biloxi has already been approved for funding to build the $400-thousand dollar platform for the