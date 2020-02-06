A Closer Look at Bus Rapid Transit

Comes growing pains.

Rochester leaders are trying to get ahead of transportatio n issues before they arise á but not without the public weighing in.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson attended an open house focused on a new, fast transit option.

She joins us live now with the details.

katie á i'm along south broadway avenue in downtown rochester... which is smack dab in the middle of the proposed rapid transit corridor. (nat: vroom in a downtown that's already filled with traffic á city leaders are looking to launch bus rapid transit.

But first á it's important to know what it is.

The rapid transit buses would have a dedicated lane.

The idea is that this mode of transportatio n would cut down on people driving cars... as well as time á with service every 10 minutes.

It's a way in which we can move more people through the city and connect more people to jobs, to services, to entertainment, to culture, and all of the things that make life great here.

This map shows the proposed rochester rapid transit corridor.

It runs along 2nd street southwest and south broadway avenue.

The bus system would mean people no longer relying on their cars.

And that could lead to some changes.

(vo) less traffic, but a tremendous amount more foot traffic.

We already have a bike unit right now.

I could see some expansion on that.

And for the police department looking in other modes of transportatio n other than a squad car.

Some residents who live along the corridor are already supportive.

Having your own car is a convenience until your stuck in bumper to bumper traffic or circling, looking for a place to park.

Now á leaders are wanting feedback from everyone in order to get it done right.

We want to make sure that this transportatio n line is accessible, reliable, affordable.

And people want to get to point a to point b very quickly./// if you missed out today á there's another open house right now.

It's at bethel church and lasts until 7 pá m.

Live in rochesterá calyn thompson kimt news 3./// thank you calyn.

These open houses are the first of several events happening over the next few months.

The next set of open houses will be held