Fickell: "I have talked to nobody" other than Dantonio at Michigan State

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell addressed Michigan State speculation Wednesday on SiriusXM, saying he has &quot;talked to nobody&quot; at Michigan State other than Mark Dantonio.
