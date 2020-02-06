Sofocan incendio en casa y bodega en Gridley

Global  

Cal Fire combatió un incendio en una casa y en una bodega en Gridley el martes por la noche.
#### un incendio destruó una casa y un almaén en durante la noche en gridley.

Cal fire dice que el incendio ocurró al rededor de las siete de la noche de ayer en una casa en township road y luego se extendó a un almaén de madera adjunto.

Los bomberos apagaron las llamas y luego pasaron horas limpiando y revisando los edificios quemados.

Nadie estaba en casa en ese momento.

La causa ún esá bajo investigacón.




