Sofocan incendio en casa y bodega en Gridley 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Sofocan incendio en casa y bodega en Gridley Cal Fire combatió un incendio en una casa y en una bodega en Gridley el martes por la noche. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sofocan incendio en casa y bodega en Gridley #### un incendio destruó una casa y un almaén en durante la noche en gridley. Cal fire dice que el incendio ocurró al rededor de las siete de la noche de ayer en una casa en township road y luego se extendó a un almaén de madera adjunto. Los bomberos apagaron las llamas y luego pasaron horas limpiando y revisando los edificios quemados. Nadie estaba en casa en ese momento. La causa ún esá bajo investigacón.





