Brett's Forecast 2-5

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY INEFFECT THROUGH TOMORROW MORNINGFOR MOST OFLOWER MICHIGAN.IT'S COMING DOWN ON DOPPLERRADAR -- HEAVIEST TO THE SOUTHOF 94.LIGHT SNOW ON CAMPUS.

UPPER 20S.MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S.MORE SNOW TO THE SOUTH ANDSOUTHWEST HEADED THIS WAY.FUTURETRACK SHOWS WIDESPREADSNOW TONIGHT.

TOMORROW SCATTEREDSNOW.LINGERING LIGHT SNOW OR FLURRIESTHURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY.MOST SHOULD GET 2 MAYBE 3INCHES.

BUT SPOTS FURHTERSOUTHEAST OFJACKSON COULD SEE CLOSER TO 5INCHES.TOMORROW UPPER 20S.

ANOTHER SYSTEM LATERSUNDAYBRINGING US SOME MORE SNOW.

THENWEDNESDAY EVENING A WINTRY MIXIS POSSIBLE.