Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker'

Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker'

Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker'

Two time Oscar winner for Best Costume Design Mark Bridges is nominated for yet another Oscar this year for his work in one of the biggest movies of 2019, 'Joker.'
