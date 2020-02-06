Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker' 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:28s - Published Niagara Falls native nominated for Oscar for 'Joker' Two time Oscar winner for Best Costume Design Mark Bridges is nominated for yet another Oscar this year for his work in one of the biggest movies of 2019, 'Joker.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Buffalo Homecoming RT @SmithNews4: Mark Bridges, a Niagara Falls native, is nominated for his work on the movie “Joker.” https://t.co/wXz3eXEC9j 3 days ago Shannon Smith Mark Bridges, a Niagara Falls native, is nominated for his work on the movie “Joker.” https://t.co/wXz3eXEC9j 3 days ago Niagara Film Society Congratulations #MarkBridges https://t.co/K4qnNhcBpe 4 days ago 7 Eyewitness News RT @alaerrebhi_tv: Two time Oscar winner for Best Costume Design Mark Bridges is nominated for yet another Oscar this year for his work in… 4 days ago Ala Errebhi Two time Oscar winner for Best Costume Design Mark Bridges is nominated for yet another Oscar this year for his wor… https://t.co/1KrHTbw0Dk 4 days ago