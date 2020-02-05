Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Addresses Surprise Medical Bills During State Of The Union Speech

President Trump Addresses Surprise Medical Bills During State Of The Union Speech

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Addresses Surprise Medical Bills During State Of The Union Speech

President Trump Addresses Surprise Medical Bills During State Of The Union Speech

I-Team reporter Brian New has been reporting on the reality of hospital price transparency for more than a year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump declines to shake hands with Nancy Pelosi at State of the Union address

Tuesday's State of the Union speech was the first time in four months that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Trump Claims End of ‘American Decline’ While Avoiding Mention of Impeachment

The interactions between President Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the State of the Union...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LibertymanNick

Libertyman❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @JackySinAZ @_ROB_29 @POTUS When things don’t go their way, Democrats want to change the system. Would it surprise… https://t.co/7jAQWB07cH 3 hours ago

TrumpPatriot85

🇺🇸 TTotalAnderson 🇺🇸 👽🎸 Listen to a couple of these jokers real close. They are already trying to***on Trump before he even gets starte… https://t.co/zlx34zJR92 1 day ago

TomBeeson5

Tom Beeson @seanhannity In all the SOTU addresses the democrats have shown only disrespectful contempt for the President. At… https://t.co/DoYaL6BLb9 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment [Video]White House Applauds Trump's Acquittal From Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump. According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

WBZ News Update For February 5, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update For February 5, 2020

Senate acquits President Trump; convicted rapist released on medical parole; icy, messy commute Thursday morning.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.