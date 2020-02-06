Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Helping heart worm positive dogs

Helping heart worm positive dogs

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Helping heart worm positive dogs

Helping heart worm positive dogs

February is known for being the month of love.

Now you can show your love for shelter animals by helping them get adopted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Helping heart worm positive dogs

- now, you can show your love for- shelter animals by- helping them get adopted.

- news 25's kristen anzuini tells- us how.

- - meet hansel, he's a 7 year old- labrador retriever mix.

- hansel has been at the humane - society of south mississippi- since - october, he's one of their- longest residents.- - - - he is also heartworm positive.- katie king / humane society of- south mississippi.- " they typically stay at the- shelter around 4 months longer- than a heartworm negative - dog."

- mississippi has one of the- - - - highest rates of heartworm- positive dogs in the country du- to our warm climent.- "heartworms are transferred - through mosquitoes which we all- know we have a lot- of those in south mississippi,- and if you don't have your pets- on heartworm- prevention then it just takes - one bite and they can become- heartworm positive."- standup - "at the humane society of south- mississippi, 35 percent of the- - - - dogs that come into the shelter- are heartworm positive, right - now the shelter currently has 8- heartworm positive dogs."

- - - - katie king- "so on any given day it can cos- us around 30 thousand dollars i- we were to treat each heartworm- positive dog in the shelter, so- it is very costly."

You can hel- these animals...february at the- humane society is dedicated to- the shelters heartworm positive- dogs, with their "have a heart" promotion.- "you can come in and donate 20- dollars and add a bulb to our - lights of love strand or- you can donate 5 dollars to our- our wall of love, it's all abou- spreading the love in - february and getting these- heartworm positive dogs - sponsorship - treatments so they will be more- likely to be adopted sooner,- - - - rather than later."

Donations - through the "have a heart fund" are used- exclusively for the treatment o- sponsorship of heartworm- positive dogs in the shelter.

- in gulfport, kristen anzuini, - news 25.-




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WXXV25

WXXV 25 February is known for being the month of love. Now you can show your love for shelter animals by helping them get a… https://t.co/OJqSaOhYin 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.