Carly Rae Jepsen 'could see' herself living in the UK 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:24s - Published Carly Rae Jepsen 'could see' herself living in the UK Carly Rae Jepsen "could see" herself living in the UK now she has found love with British songwriter James Flannigan.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Carly Rae Jepsen Teases New Single With Cute Vintage Valentine Cards Carly Rae Jepsen wears a pink eye printed pant suit while leaving Global Studios in London on...

Just Jared - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this