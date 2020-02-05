Global  

Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Movie Legend Kirk Douglas Dead At 103Actor Kirk Douglas has died at the age of 103.
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dead at 103

LOS ANGELES: US silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, the son of Jewish Russian immigrants who rose...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •France 24ExtraFOXNews.com


'Spartacus' actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



