NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

With high temperatures only in the low/mid-20s on Wednesday.....it was the coldest day in 2 weeks!!

There is a weak system that may just clip parts of the area late tonight and into Thursday morning.

There may be some very minor accumulation, with most of this to the SE of Lake Winnebago.

If you live elsewhere, this will probably miss you.

Highs Thursday will be in the low-30s.

Friday looks quiet, but there is another chance of a little snow/flurries again on Saturday.