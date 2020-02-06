McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Global  

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter&apos;s question having to do with Trump&apos;s conduct, saying that it&apos;s all in the &apos;rearview mirror.&apos;
