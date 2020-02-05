Global  

3,700 Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined Onboard

3,700 Cruise Ship Passengers Quarantined OnboardStaff on the cruise ship Diamond Princess got some viral news on Thursday.
Recent related news from verified sources

251 Canadians among cruise ship passengers quarantined in Japan after coronavirus outbreak

Princess Cruises confirmed the passenger count on the Diamond Princess in an email to CBC News on...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayTelegraph.co.ukReuters


AP Top Stories February 5 A

Here's the latest for Wednesday February 5th: President Trump delivers State of the Union address;...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

shareitarie10

N B Beamer 🆘 #ImpeachTrump RT @MtnMD: 13 Passengers on a cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus. Imagine how it is spreading where we don't even know. https://… 33 seconds ago

familydisaster

#Coronavirus #globalhotspots #weather RT @EndGameWW3: 10 MORE people diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship quarantined off Japan with 3,700 passengers & crew — RT World… 35 seconds ago

mattcliffberg

matthew youngberg RT @nowthisnews: More than 3,700 cruise passengers are quarantined on board a ship in Japan after 10 travelers tested positive for coronavi… 36 seconds ago

ATHOSMONT

ATHOSMONT RT @MailOnline: More than 30 crew members on board quarantined Hong Kong cruise ship are showing signs of coronavirus #coronaviruschina htt… 59 seconds ago

KyleKolaja

Kyle Kolaja two ways to look at this, 1) exhibit A on WY you never want to go on a cruise or 2) cruise prices are soon to be re… https://t.co/a4UNk3UzSH 3 minutes ago

rkastrejon

Ricardo Castrejón RT @hectorsmx: 10 MORE people diagnosed with coronavirus aboard cruise ship quarantined off Japan with 3,700 passengers & crew — RT World N… 3 minutes ago

MrJRadford

Vic Damone Jr. Jr 🙁 RT @nowthisnews: More than 3,700 cruise passengers are quarantined on board a ship in Japan after 10 travelers te… https://t.co/5iFrgQDXGi 4 minutes ago

Kelisia

Keli 🌊🌊🌊 Israelis among passengers quarantined on virus-hit cruise ship off Japan https://t.co/fz5y7PzDrd 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harrowing Footage Shows Two Sick Cruise Ship Passengers Being Airlifted By Helicopter [Video]Harrowing Footage Shows Two Sick Cruise Ship Passengers Being Airlifted By Helicopter

Harrowing footage shows two sick cruise ship passengers air-lifted by the Argentine Navy over 130 miles from land. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:30Published

Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK [Video]Concerns of virus outbreak on ship docked in HK

The World Dream, a cruise ship with 1800 passengers on board, docked at Hong Kong&apos;s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on Wednesday (February 5) amid concerns of coronavirus infection on board.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

