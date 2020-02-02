Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kumail Nanjiani Felt A Lot Of Pressure As One Of The Few South Asians On Television

Kumail Nanjiani Felt A Lot Of Pressure As One Of The Few South Asians On Television

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Kumail Nanjiani Felt A Lot Of Pressure As One Of The Few South Asians On Television

Kumail Nanjiani Felt A Lot Of Pressure As One Of The Few South Asians On Television

"Little America" executive producer Kumail Nanjiani talks about wanting to see more representation as the industry grows more inclusive.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Such A Non-Inclusive Industry, Kumail Nanjiani Faced Some Challenges Casting For 'Little America' [Video]In Such A Non-Inclusive Industry, Kumail Nanjiani Faced Some Challenges Casting For "Little America"

With Apple TV+'s "Little America" telling the story of so many immigrants from various countries, it was tough finding big-name actors for roles. Executive producer Kumail Nanjiani explains how much..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:17Published

Doctor Who: Praxeus spoiler review - what did we think of series 12 episode 6? [Video]Doctor Who: Praxeus spoiler review - what did we think of series 12 episode 6?

Huw Fullerton and Patrick Cremona take a look back at Praxeus, which had to follow one of the biggest episodes in years AND tell a great story all of its own. But did it manage the challenge?In this..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 14:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.