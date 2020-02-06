D&G Pub and Grub

C1 >> bob marley's birthday.

>> everybody know ps we have the rock 'n' roll legends menu.

Bob marley was a huge influence.

These are the smoked wing we made in his name.

>> they are good size.

You can get the different sauces, today i brought the pine pineapple habanero.

Pairs well with the smoke on the wings.

Fried okra.

Still talking about our crab ragu.

>> on my birthday, can they be called the mike bracciano?

>> yes.

>> i have no comment.

I am going to put garlic pardon me.

Drizzle over that and couple of the other seusss to try.

Come celebrate bob marley's birthday.

>> that smells great.

This garlic parm.

Looks like like parsley.

Parmesan cheese and butter.

>> then the habanero.

You have the heat and the sweet.

>> this is a very popular sauce.

Spicy, yes.

Gives you the sweet and spicy balance.

>> call our atomic.

Very hot.

Made with habanero and ghost peppers.

It is not going to put you under the table.

>> get a sampler like that.

>> you can get a couple of different ones, yes.

There is a barbecue.

>> we have a three piece.

>> fantastic.

>> we are going to take a break, c1 >> of course it is bob marley's birthday tomorrow.

>> tomorrow.

Come celebrate.

>> these are the bob marley smoked wings.

Enjoy.

>> my goodness.

Crab ragu fantastic.

>> [laughter] it was very good.

>> there is not an easy way.

These wings available on our menu seven days a week.

>> check out your benefit.

>> benefit friday for steve hall.

Local resident here in town.

Couple of bands are going to perform friday night for the benefit.

Numerous raffle items, 6:30 p.m.

All the way up to close.

Out and about help support gentleman here in town, we'll be there.

>> sounds good.

>> he has cancer.

Something we all know somebody.

That would be a great way to do that.

>> great wings will be available.