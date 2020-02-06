D&G Pub and Grub

C1 >> bob marley's birthday.
>> everybody know ps we have the rock 'n' roll legends menu.
Bob marley was a huge influence.
These are the smoked wing we made in his name.
>> they are good size.
You can get the different sauces, today i brought the pine pineapple habanero.
Pairs well with the smoke on the wings.
Fried okra.
Still talking about our crab ragu.
>> on my birthday, can they be called the mike bracciano?
>> yes.
>> i have no comment.
I am going to put garlic pardon me.
Drizzle over that and couple of the other seusss to try.
Come celebrate bob marley's birthday.
>> that smells great.
This garlic parm.
Looks like like parsley.
Parmesan cheese and butter.
>> then the habanero.
You have the heat and the sweet.
>> this is a very popular sauce.
Spicy, yes.
Gives you the sweet and spicy balance.
>> call our atomic.
Very hot.
Made with habanero and ghost peppers.
It is not going to put you under the table.
>> get a sampler like that.
>> you can get a couple of different ones, yes.
There is a barbecue.
>> we have a three piece.
>> fantastic.
>> tomorrow.
Come celebrate.
>> these are the bob marley smoked wings.
Enjoy.
>> my goodness.
Crab ragu fantastic.
>> [laughter] it was very good.
>> there is not an easy way.
These wings available on our menu seven days a week.
>> check out your benefit.
>> benefit friday for steve hall.
Local resident here in town.
Couple of bands are going to perform friday night for the benefit.
Numerous raffle items, 6:30 p.m.
All the way up to close.
Out and about help support gentleman here in town, we'll be there.
>> sounds good.
>> he has cancer.
Something we all know somebody.
That would be a great way to do that.
>> great wings will be available.