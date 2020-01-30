Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser Testifies, Alleging Producer Sexually Assaulted Her

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser Testifies, Alleging Producer Sexually Assaulted Her

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser Testifies, Alleging Producer Sexually Assaulted Her

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser Testifies, Alleging Producer Sexually Assaulted Her

The final accuser testifying at Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial took the stand Wednesday; CBSN New York's Alice Gainer reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably during cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer's...
Reuters - Published

Harvey Weinstein's Accuser Name Dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek in Sexual Assault Trial

Taking the witness stand, Dawn Dunning claims that the disgraced producer boasted the two Hollywood...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nude Pictures Of Weinstein Shown To Jurors [Video]Nude Pictures Of Weinstein Shown To Jurors

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a revealing turn on Tuesday. Jurors were shown at least five nude photos of the 67-year-old disgraced film producer. Newser reports that a photographer for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser To Testify In New York Court [Video]Harvey Weinstein Trial: Final Accuser To Testify In New York Court

Actress Lauren Marie Young will be the final accuser to take the stand. She says the disgraced movie mogul groped her in his Beverly Hills hotel room in 2013. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.