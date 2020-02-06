|
Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103
|
Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The revered Hollywood icon, who passed away at the age of 103 on February 5, has been described by...
AceShowbiz - Published
|Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •BBC News •Independent •FOXNews.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources