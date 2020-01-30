Global  

Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations
Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure

Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure

On Monday, Air Canda's Toronto-bound Flight 837 had to request an emergency landing almost immediately after taking off from the Barajas International Airport in Madrid.
0
Air Canada Boeing 767 lands safely following engine failure




MADRID — On Monday, Air Canda's Toronto-bound Flight 837 had to request an emergency landing almost immediately after taking off from the Barajas International Airport in Madrid. The Associated..

