WCA 2020 National Signing Day

Kraig Loovis RT @KyleAndrewsBSMG: Going down as one of @MSJ_Football’s most feared tacklers, @Leavy_Tyler is headed to @MerrimackFB — putting his pen to… 23 seconds ago

Haude Elementary 28 Klein Collins Student-Athletes Participate in 2020 National Signing Day Read more: https://t.co/j8o5LSVFb2 https://t.co/j8o5LSVFb2 37 seconds ago

Jack Reid RT @CharlotteFTBL: “For us to sign the best recruiting class in the history of our program is a big deal. It keeps the buzz going.” — @Coac… 39 seconds ago

Daniel Voss🧊🔥 RT @flapjacksevens: It's national signing day and Grimes has officially signed with Oklahoma. They dropped him 12 spots and he is now a 4… 46 seconds ago

Noah Wilson RT @SLHSTornadoes: Congrats to Colton Dreith on signing a National Letter of Intent to play Football at Morningside!! #GoBigGreen https://t… 1 minute ago

Crimson Clio 💉 RT @Charlie_Potter: What Nick Saban said about WR, DL, OL groups after NSD additions https://t.co/0CwXbpA7GE https://t.co/5u6u193dgX 1 minute ago