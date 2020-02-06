Rain Could Delay Construction By Weeks

Commute times for some of you might get longer.

And the weather we are forcasting may make the situation even worse.

The madison county engineer says a project on old highway 431 could take longer than the planned 450 days.

Right now the county has these signs up blocking off the road-- the county engineer told me flooding could be an issue this week-- and weather like this could push the project completion date back days or even weeks.

Bill mordan "we use that portion of old 431 as a short cut."

Debbie holliday "to get to different work areas or shopping, so there are going to be people who are pretty upset about this."

People who live near old highway 431 say the road is used often.

Debbie holliday "to pick up people along that path is going to be very difficult and it's going to be frustrating to people.

They are going to complain."

Debbie holliday said she was shocked after learning it could take 450 days to replace the bridge.

Debbie holliday "i think that's terrible, i'm sorry that it's going to take that long."

The county engineer told me it could take even longer because weather isn't factored into the project timeline.

Bill mordan "of course you would like to have it done quicker, but having it done is a good thing."

The county says this week's rain and possible thunderstorms could be a safety hazard for crews-- and impact their ability to get work done.

Bill mordan "there are still very swampy areas.

The region that old 431 goes through floods often."

Debbie holliday "you can't choose what day it's going to rain or how hard it's going to rain."

Even though the county says it might be more time before the road re-opens, most neighbors think the bridge replacement is worth the wait.

Debbie holliday "you can't do anything about it, of course, but i think things need to get fixed."

Bill mordan "it's kind of like, we are having to put up with progress."

The county engineer tells me the contractor determines what weather conditions crews can work in-- and usually it depends on the level of flooding and what part of the project is being done.

