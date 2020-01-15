Non-Profit Sues City

Intensifies over night.

Today, the waay 31 i-team obtained a lawsuit filed by a local non-profit demanding their right to operate and feed people a free daily meal.

Waay 31's breken terry dug through the lawsuit and learned what room at the table wants.

This is room at the tables north wood avenue address, but it's basically empty.

The lawsuit would force the city to let the non-profit feed people one hot meal a day at this location.

Manchester- we're not asking for money were not asking for damages.

We just want to be able to operate.

This lawsuit specifically asks for a jury to hear room at the table's appeal to open a location on north wood avenue.

Manchester- we've asked for a jury simply because this is an issue that involves the public.

In january the city said the non-profit could not feed people out of it's location on north wood avenue.

City council ruled it didn't meet the description of an event center.

Manchester- we met multiple times with city officials before we filed this lawsuit looking and hoping for an answer.

We didn't get one so we felt like we had no choice.

Some people at the january meeting said they feared free meals from the non-profit would bring homeless people to the area.

Yolanda johnson likes to stop by and meet people she may not get the chance to know.

Johnson- i usually go there and eat with the community and see people i haven't seen and witness to people there and encourage them so i was really saddened by that.

Look live tag: i reached out to city officials at the mayors office.

They said since it's now a legal matter they cannot comment.

In florence, bt waay31.

While all of this plays out in the court system the non-profit will start serving a hot meal twice a week starting next thursday.

For those details you can head over to our website