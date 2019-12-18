Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

Authorities charged eight people in a 12-count federal indictment alleging a drug-trafficking conspiracy in and around Laurens County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

Cutting the catalytic converter off.

Both are charged with theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Eight people have been charged for drug-trafficking in laurens county.

Law enforcement arrested the supsects today ... during a sting operation called "the hole" .

The investigation identified a shack called "the hole" ... as the "trap house," for drug deals.

Agents seized narcotics, meth, cocaine, marijuana... drug paraphernalia and 24 guns.

They also seized nearly 37-thousand in cash... 90-thousand worth of gold and silver... a stolen vehicle, and two stolen generators with lights.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT 8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy https://t.co/cNn5mt3YGW 1 day ago

djibrilww

$DJIBRIL RT @MADinMelbourne: “Not even the shadowy corners of the DarkWeb can provide a safe haven for drug dealers. Law enforcement is committed to… 2 days ago

MADinMelbourne

$TheWildCard “Not even the shadowy corners of the DarkWeb can provide a safe haven for drug dealers. Law enforcement is committe… https://t.co/Zh4TvH3JCI 2 days ago

FDA_ORA

FDA_ORA FDA’s Special Agents/@TheJusticeDept: Five charged in $2.8 million dark web drug trafficking, money laundering cons… https://t.co/AcdFIuNJnT 6 days ago

Divyamshu_2010

🇮🇳 Divyamshu Sarkar 🇮🇳 #SAFFRON🚩 #BR RT @rao_nava: 9) Ishtiaq Latif, 32, charged with sexual activity with a child 10) Asad Mahmood, 33, charged with 2 counts of rape & traffi… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Mexico Security Chief Arrested In Dallas Pleads Not Guilty To Bribes, Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy [Video]Former Mexico Security Chief Arrested In Dallas Pleads Not Guilty To Bribes, Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy

Genaro Garcia Luna pleaded not guilty on charges he accepted a fortune in bribes from drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's notorious Sinaloa cartel.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published

Over A Dozen People Indicted In Suspected Drug Trafficking Organization [Video]Over A Dozen People Indicted In Suspected Drug Trafficking Organization

Sixteen members of a suspected drug trafficking organization were indicted for a number of crimes, including murder, conspiracy to kidnap and drug crimes, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.