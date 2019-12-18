8 charged in drug-trafficking conspiracy

Cutting the catalytic converter off.

Both are charged with theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Eight people have been charged for drug-trafficking in laurens county.

Law enforcement arrested the supsects today ... during a sting operation called "the hole" .

The investigation identified a shack called "the hole" ... as the "trap house," for drug deals.

Agents seized narcotics, meth, cocaine, marijuana... drug paraphernalia and 24 guns.

They also seized nearly 37-thousand in cash... 90-thousand worth of gold and silver... a stolen vehicle, and two stolen generators with lights.