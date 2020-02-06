Proposed law would require businesses to accept cash

At 6:30" from visa to mastercard there are many ways to pay... but a bill that's making its way through the state house aims to require businesses to accept bills.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us supporters of the proposed law say... it's all to fight discrimination but some say it's too big of a burden for small businesses.

If you want to burn calories at planet fitness on west 11th avenue in eugene you won't be able to pay cash.

They only accept credit or debit cards.

But house bill 4107 hopes to change that.

The proposed law would require most businesses in the state to accept cash.

Gym member kaden mcghey wallace says he's on the fence about the proposed law.

Sot: especially for plant fitness being open 24 hours.

Having cash on hand could put the workers potentially at risk.

Representative marty wilde of lane and linn county says he supports the bill... that's aimed at ending what he calls "backdoor discrimination."

He says, people of color are five times less likely to use a bank.

Farrukh raza owns nearby direct kick soccer shop.

He tells me he supports the proposed law.

Sot: for the local economy i think they should have options for people to pay with cash.

6pm raza says a lot of his customers come from south american and many of them don't have a bank account, he says the bill is a step in the right direction.

Sot: they come from a culture where they don't have a credit history or credit cards they make money, they have cash and they go out and buy stuff.

I reached out to planet fitness to get their take but no one was able to speak to me today.

But leaders who lobby for small businesses, say a blanket policy is short sighted.

Along with safety and security they're worried about efficiency, and customer experience.

Sot: the government to force businesses to take cash is step in the wrong direction.

If the law passes it will go into effect july first of 2021.

In eugene i'm michael sevrne kezi 9 news.

Now, not all businesses would be impacted.

Food carts, rental deposits and sales made over the phone or internet would be excluded as well as most government agencies.

Now