Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Proposed law would require businesses to accept cash

Proposed law would require businesses to accept cash

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Proposed law would require businesses to accept cashNot all businesses would be impacted if the law passes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Proposed law would require businesses to accept cash

At 6:30" from visa to mastercard there are many ways to pay... but a bill that's making its way through the state house aims to require businesses to accept bills.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us supporters of the proposed law say... it's all to fight discrimination but some say it's too big of a burden for small businesses.

If you want to burn calories at planet fitness on west 11th avenue in eugene you won't be able to pay cash.

They only accept credit or debit cards.

But house bill 4107 hopes to change that.

The proposed law would require most businesses in the state to accept cash.

Gym member kaden mcghey wallace says he's on the fence about the proposed law.

Sot: especially for plant fitness being open 24 hours.

Having cash on hand could put the workers potentially at risk.

Representative marty wilde of lane and linn county says he supports the bill... that's aimed at ending what he calls "backdoor discrimination."

He says, people of color are five times less likely to use a bank.

Farrukh raza owns nearby direct kick soccer shop.

He tells me he supports the proposed law.

Sot: for the local economy i think they should have options for people to pay with cash.

6pm raza says a lot of his customers come from south american and many of them don't have a bank account, he says the bill is a step in the right direction.

Sot: they come from a culture where they don't have a credit history or credit cards they make money, they have cash and they go out and buy stuff.

I reached out to planet fitness to get their take but no one was able to speak to me today.

But leaders who lobby for small businesses, say a blanket policy is short sighted.

Along with safety and security they're worried about efficiency, and customer experience.

Sot: the government to force businesses to take cash is step in the wrong direction.

If the law passes it will go into effect july first of 2021.

In eugene i'm michael sevrne kezi 9 news.

Now, not all businesses would be impacted.

Food carts, rental deposits and sales made over the phone or internet would be excluded as well as most government agencies.

Now




You Might Like


Tweets about this

maverickking

Maverick Morgan Proposed law would require businesses to accept cash #money #makemoney #earnonline https://t.co/RPi7FP100V 6 hours ago

duckwilde

Marty Wilde Thanks to KEZI for covering our bill to require certain businesses to accept cash. People of color are five times… https://t.co/n92mCppJ1j 12 hours ago

compton4ky

Stephanie Compton RT @coffeyforKY: And bills continue to be proposed in the 2020 session to give more tax breaks for businesses. These breaks do not require… 2 days ago

coffeyforKY

Coffey For Kentucky And bills continue to be proposed in the 2020 session to give more tax breaks for businesses. These breaks do not r… https://t.co/p2aihSAkMG 3 days ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/Kc7ulBciOi California is planning to use QR codes to identi… https://t.co/QbVzQQ5PMa 5 days ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/KiuEtM1xta The California Bureau of Cannabis Control propose… https://t.co/Cn38PNCpdO 5 days ago

MMPconnection

Medical Marijuana Program Connection #cannabiscommunity #cannabis #marijuana -https://t.co/Kc7ulBciOi California is planning to use QR codes to identi… https://t.co/6P3DtDnJkI 6 days ago

ProduceBlueBook

Produce Blue Book USDA has proposed new #organic rules that would require more businesses along the supply chain, including wholesale… https://t.co/47HYVMmNm1 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.