Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103

Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103

Hollywood Actor And Icon Kirk Douglas Has Died At 103

He held roles in iconic films including &quot;Spartacus,&quot; &quot;Paths of Glory&quot; and &quot;20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.&quot;
Kirk Douglas dead: Legendary Hollywood actor dies aged 103

Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory and one of the legends of the...
Independent - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineDNASeattle TimesBangkok PostFOXNews.com


Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas...
CBS 2 - Published


ferriswheelshow

Ferris Wheel™️ RT @RollingStone: Kirk Douglas, the beloved actor whose roles in 'Spartacus,' 'Lust for Life' and 'Champion' made him a Hollywood icon, has… 4 minutes ago

ubbenmd

Matthew Ubben Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Incredible Icon" Kirk Douglas #SmartNews | RIP https://t.co/Dui13BhIcJ 4 minutes ago

CindyWheeler7

Cindy Wheeler RT @paramountnet: Screen icon and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas, has died at 103. The actor and producer had 75 films to his name, includin… 6 minutes ago

firstpost

Firstpost #KirkDouglas | Michael Douglas, actor-producer and son of the Hollywood icon, announced the news in a statement on… https://t.co/4sNQRyYBUH 8 minutes ago

RobinHood1776

Mike Millard RT @askboomer1949: Sad - such a loss. Rest In Peace #KirkDouglas RT Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at age 103; remembered by son as 'act… 18 minutes ago

Alain_Marche

Alain Marche Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Incredible Icon" Kirk Douglas https://t.co/odcFqyH6ou 20 minutes ago

SulistiaTari

Kirk Douglas Tributes Pour In After Legendary Actor Dies At 103: Hollywood luminaries and o…

SETTAT777

ASSOULINE DAVID Legendary Jewish actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dead at 103 https://t.co/A3scD8weOw via @timesofisrael 25 minutes ago


Memorial Grows On Kirk Douglas' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star [Video]Memorial Grows On Kirk Douglas' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

A memorial grew on Kirk Douglas' star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame Wednesday after it was announced that the icon died at 103-years-old.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:31Published

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 [Video]Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

The actor died at age 103.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:44Published

