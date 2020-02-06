Flu deaths among Tennessee children rises to 10 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:18s - Published Flu deaths among children continue to rise in Tennessee. Flu deaths among children continue to rise in Tennessee. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alexandra Koehn The 10th flu-related death has been reported in Tennessee. https://t.co/q4y8ZSrXY7 1 day ago