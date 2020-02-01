Global  

Financial Focus: Stocks update, Disney fears large loses

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

A recent study says that 44% of people admit to financial infidelity with Millenials most likely to keep secrets from their partner.

Disney says it could lose about $280 million over fears of novel coronavirus, as well as protest in Hong Kong.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News.
WYNN DOWN SLIGHTLY RED ROCKRESORTS UP 3%IN TONIGHT'S.....FINANCIAL FOCUS...SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT.....AS WE APPROACH VALENTINE'S DAY.DO YOU TRUST YOUR PARTNER.....WITH MONEY?A NEW SURVEY SAYS...44 PERCENT OF PEOPLE ADMITTHEY'VE COMMITTED FINANCIALINFIDELITY.THAT IS ACCORDING TO"CREDIT-CARDS-DOT-COM."FINANCIAL INFIDELITY IS WHENPEOPLE HIDE ACCOUNTS....DEBT...OR LARGE PURCHASES...WITHOUT TELLING THEIR PARTNER.PEOPLE BETWEEN 24 AND 39 YEARSOLD...ARE MOST LIKELY TO KEEPSECRETS.THE SURVEY INDICATES...THAT AGEGROUP HAS THE HIGHEST RATE OFDIVORCED PARENTS AND SO ITMIGHT MAKE THEM MORE PROTECTIVEOVER THEIR FINANCES.AND DISNEY SAYS....IT COULD TAKE A -2- HUNDRED-80- MILLION DOLLAR HIT.....FROM "THE CORONAVIRUS"....AND PROTESTS..... IN HONG KONG.THE COMPANY HAS HAD TOTEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN....SOME OF ITS FACILITIES....IN CHINA.THE COMPANY FEARS...THE VIRUS COULD NEGATIVELYIMPACT ITS PROFITS.....FOR THE WHOLE FISCAL YEAR!!TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY...."CLARK COUNTY CREDIT UNION"..PRESIDENT TRUMP AQUITTED IN THE




