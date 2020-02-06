Global  

Incendio pequeño en Willows

Bomberos combatieron un incendio de un cuarto de acre en un campamento de indigentes en Willows.
Un incendio en un campamento de indigentes se aceró bastante a otros edificios en elárea.

Autoridades de bomberos dicen que fue reportado justo antes de las cuatro de la tarde del lunes y quemo un cuarto de un acre.

Los bomberos dicen que las llamas fueron alimentadas por bamú seco, vientos del norte y ropa en el campamento.

La causa exacta del incendio esá bajo




