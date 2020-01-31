Global  

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
2020 is off to a dry start, and it could be threatening California's water supply.
Sierra Nevada snowpack declining after dry January

2020 is off to a dry start.... and it could be threatening california's water supply.

Action news now reporter stephanie lin looks at what these conditions mean for you.

Ll: this is the snow depth level right now - about 16 feet at the highest elevations.

That is lower than the same time period last year, meaning possible impacts to agriculture, wildfire prvention and even your drinking water.

Bryan: the snowpack this year is looking a lot less than what we usually see.

Action news now meteorologists echo findings by the state...snowpack levels are lower this year, after a january with little rain.

Bryan: overall, we are about 75% of where we should be.

Unless we see some major atmospheric rivers, which we haven't seen, we could be seeing a below average year for snowpack, and that could be detrimental to agriculture and fire season.

John gaddie: we're still early.

Cal fire reps say they're monitoring the situation...now working on vegetation management projects in advance of the warmer months.

John: we are getting ready to burn come spring time, several projects being worked on in cohasset and upper magalia.

When the time comes, we'll be burning and doing a lot of work&amp; preventative measures.

Bryan: for agricultureãthe most important is lake levels.

Considering they are average right now, i think they can hold out for the rest of this year.

The sierra nevada snowpack provides 30% of the overall freshwater in california.

The department of water resources conducts the survey.

Chris: our water supply is doing ok, we'd like to see it do better&amp; but a couple of dry months is not going to have a major impact in ca.

A couple of atmospheric rivers could change the whole thing around&amp;1-2 could bring us back up to average.

We just got to wait and see what the rest of the wet season brings us.

With some two months left before the next snowpack survey, the wait is on for more rain.

From chico, stephanie lin, action news now, coverage you can count on.

2019, on the other hand, left california with its fifth biggest snowpack in state history.

