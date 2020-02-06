BOY RAISES 4K FOR LUNCH DEBT

Global  

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
An ?yea?old boy in washington is being hailed a hero after he raising enough money to pay off all school lunch debts at several different schools.

K?oni ching, of vancouver presented his school with a fou?

Thousand dollar check on friday.

The 8 year old?

Sold special key chains for 5 dollars a piece... the money will pay off school lunch debts at seven area schools.

Hats off to him!




