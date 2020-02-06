Paws of Oroville seeking help with homeless cat population

Homeless cats are causing problems in oroville.

Action news now's christina vitale shows us how one non profit group is working to get them into safe and loving homes.

The cat overpopulation is growing every year.

Nats sot: one cat could get pregnant and have 5 kittens and those kittens could reproduce and it just multiplies so fast paws of oroville is working with local shelters and rescuing kittens to help prevent newborns from becoming sick and staying homeless.

Sot: what we're doing is we can't just trap and release but we have to feed them because they're not well enough to be spayed or neutered right now.

A property in palermo has over 35 cats -- and it's just one of many property's with this problem vet assistant jenna borringer says the property owners have been feeding and accumulating all these cats and its gotten out of hand.

Standup: this is just one of 20 malnourished adult cats that the paws of oroville rescued and are bringing back to a healthy state.

Sot: and so what we've been doing is pulling 20 21 or so at a time every month or so as fast as we can move kittens and adopt kittens out and we go back and get some more the clinic plans to spay or neuter, vaccinate, de- flee, de-worm and microchip the cats.

Some of the resuces are currently being fed at the local shelter before they can be fixed.

Sot: we have to fatten them up so they wil live through the spays and neuters but the clinic needs your help sot: everything that that community donates to us 100 percent goes to animals in need paws of oroville is looking for donations to fund their project -- with each cat's procedure to cost $35 their goal is to raise 2 thousand dollars sot: everyone needs to realize the importance of spaying and neutering thats a big problem to donate visit our website action news now dot com and click under news links reporting from oroville christina vitale action news now coverage you can count on paws of oroville is under-staffed -- so they're also looking for help in hiring a spay and neuter doctor.