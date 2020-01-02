Man killed in Grants Pass shooting was well-loved by friends

Will be sure to update you as more information cght.

Wendy says: "that night he was actually with me and the people in our household and we were hanging out for a while and then he was going over to get his stuff" wendy says she's known steve cox for a couple of years -- joshua wright, who everyone called "hippie" was a friend that had become more like a brother.

Wendy says: "he left and then we got a phone call like 30 minutes later but he had been shot and that he was dead" people who had been with steve before the shooting said he was drunk.

Wendy says she talked to one man who had been at the house just before the shooting.

Wendy says: "he told them no you're not you guys are just fighting and you'll be fine people fight and he said no i'm gonna shoot him and so he said well i'm gonna leave as he started walking out happy rode up on his scooter and he said don't go in there he's going to shoot you and happy was like oh he ain't gonna shoot no one he gets off his bike and start walking towards the door as soon as he walked through the door he got shot" according to police records, steve told police he shot hippie with the intent to kill him.

Hippie's friends say they didn't expect steve to be violent.

Wendy says: i want to ask him why what would drive him to do something like that he took somebody from us for no reason because he was drunk because he was mad i don't know but hippie didn't deserve that sarah says: "i didn't expect this i don't understand how somebody can do that to a friend"