Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man killed in Grants Pass shooting was well-loved by friends

Man killed in Grants Pass shooting was well-loved by friends

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
Man killed in Grants Pass shooting was well-loved by friendsJoshua 'Hippie" Wright knew the man now accused of murdering him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man killed in Grants Pass shooting was well-loved by friends

Will be sure to update you as more information cght.

Wendy says: "that night he was actually with me and the people in our household and we were hanging out for a while and then he was going over to get his stuff" wendy says she's known steve cox for a couple of years -- joshua wright, who everyone called "hippie" was a friend that had become more like a brother.

Wendy says: "he left and then we got a phone call like 30 minutes later but he had been shot and that he was dead" people who had been with steve before the shooting said he was drunk.

Wendy says she talked to one man who had been at the house just before the shooting.

Wendy says: "he told them no you're not you guys are just fighting and you'll be fine people fight and he said no i'm gonna shoot him and so he said well i'm gonna leave as he started walking out happy rode up on his scooter and he said don't go in there he's going to shoot you and happy was like oh he ain't gonna shoot no one he gets off his bike and start walking towards the door as soon as he walked through the door he got shot" according to police records, steve told police he shot hippie with the intent to kill him.

Hippie's friends say they didn't expect steve to be violent.

Wendy says: i want to ask him why what would drive him to do something like that he took somebody from us for no reason because he was drunk because he was mad i don't know but hippie didn't deserve that sarah says: "i didn't expect this i don't understand how somebody can do that to a friend"




You Might Like


Tweets about this

1AnonymousDelta

Anonymous Delta Hippy you will be remembered and missed Buddy you were a good man R.I.P. Man killed in Grants Pass shooting was wel… https://t.co/jwxMvUme9g 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Friends remember Grants Pass man killed on Friday [Video]Friends remember Grants Pass man killed on Friday

The people who knew and loved Wright say they want to share what kind of person he was.

Credit: KDRVPublished

Community Mourns Man Killed Inside Texas Church [Video]Community Mourns Man Killed Inside Texas Church

Family and friends gathered to bid farewell to a man who showed selfless bravery Sunday morning when a gunman entered the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.