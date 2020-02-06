Oneonta State of the City

Campaigns aren't happy leavingrd, bringing in more people, downtown development.

Oneonta mayor gary herzig gave his state of the city address tonight.

New channel 2's caitlin irla is in oneonta with more on the plans for the city and the progress already being made.

Continuing the progress here in the city of oneonta and planning for the future.

Those were the main topics during mayor herzigs state of the city address.

Touting the accomplishments in the city of oneonta..

Mayor herzig discusses the number of businesses that have come to and started here in the city.

"the support we have given to our local businesses and entrepreneurs is truly unprecedented more than $1 million is going to to 40 local businesses to update their buildingfor sides and their sigs we start to see the results of that thisspring we are expecting top local property owners another million dollars and help them turnvacant on both upper floorsn our downtown into quality market rate housing and the announcements of those awards will be coming very soon."

A big thing happening this year will be beginning the oneonta theater restoration "we have begun the process of td chestnut street area to become a potential arts district" and a new design for the transit hubb "also a new transit hub design will be coming in the next 60 to 90 days we're going to move the buses off of main street" the mayor also discussed a new waterfront property revitalization plan.

And this year there will be 8million dollars going towar infrastructure upgrades.

"after completing the rebuild os in numerous water means we willnowe to our 1970s water treatment plant" he says with so much potential in the city, he's hoping to keep moving forward and bringing people to oneonta for good.

"the way we achieve that is torw have a plan to do just that" in oneonta