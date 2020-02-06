Reactions to Senate Vote

Tonght..

The impeachment trial of president trump has come to an end.

Today.... the uás senate voted (not to remove the president from office.xxx impeachment donald john trump, president of the united states, is not guilty as charged in the first article of impeachment the republicaná led senate acquitted president trump on article 1 á abuse of power... and on article 2 á obstruction of congress..

With only one republican senator crossing party lines.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is finding out what people in our area think of the senate's decision.

He joins us live now in mason city.

Nick á tell us what people george and katie á folks are telling me they're just glad to have the whole thing over and done with.

No one is probably happier than president trump, who can now concentrate on getting reá elected in november.xxx "what a week he's had.

The debacle down in iowa for the democrats, his speech last night and the state of the union and todays' acquittal, he's had quite a week."

Economics instructor and political observer rayce hardy says president trump has been racking up the wins lately, which may improve his chances of winning a second term as our nation's chief executive.

While critics of house leadership believe the impeachment was entirely politically motivated, hardy points out that in similarly partisan times niether of president trump's immediate predecessors faced impeachment.

"it was 21 years since clinton.

We had eight years of bush, no impeachment.

The democrats didn't like bush.

Eight years of obama.

No impeachment and the republicans didn't like obama."

Hardy says the impeachment went forward against trump, not because of politics, but because there was suspicion of wrongdoing.

"a huge number of people believed what president trump did was breaking the law."

And while many have grown weary of impeachment, mason city resident merle brockshus thinks senate leadership should have allowed witness testimony.

"i'm glad it's over but i do feel that they should have allowed some people i talked to off camera tonight tell me they want congress to go back to solving some of the problems in this country, like health care.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3.//// thank you nick..

Here's a look at how our local representative s voted... minnesota senators amy klobuchar and tina smith both voted to convict the president on both articles of impeachment.

after a calm stretch of days