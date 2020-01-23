Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ed Bentley steps down as Angola basketball coach

Ed Bentley steps down as Angola basketball coach

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Ed Bentley steps down as Angola basketball coachEd Bentley steps down as Angola basketball coach
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Ed Bentley steps down as Angola basketball coach

Page.

We pivot to hoops now..and some surprising news coming out of angola this morning..ed bentley has resigned as the hornets' head boys basketball coach, effective immediately..

Angola athletic director steve lantz did not give a reason for the abrupt departure, saying only, "we are thankful for all of ed's hard work and dedication at all levls of this basketball program."

Bentley led the hornets to three sectional titles during his seven and




You Might Like


Tweets about this

GlennMariniWANE

Glenn Marini Heard about this last night but got confirmation this afternoon when the school sent out a statement - Ed Bentley s… https://t.co/dMSWM6uHGL 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

High School Boys Basketball: Luers, Angola pick up road wins [Video]High School Boys Basketball: Luers, Angola pick up road wins

High School Boys Basketball: Luers, Angola pick up road wins

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.