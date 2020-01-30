Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Maryland Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor, Officials Say

Maryland Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor, Officials Say

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Maryland Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor, Officials Say

Maryland Teacher Charged With Sexual Abuse Of A Minor, Officials Say

After more than a decade in the classroom, Meredith Martin was abruptly removed from her role as a teacher at South River High School in Edgewater, Maryland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Maryland Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse Of A Minor [Video]Maryland Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse Of A Minor

Maryland Teacher Charged With Sex Abuse Of A Minor

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:22Published

Teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old student in 2010 [Video]Teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old student in 2010

Teacher charged for alleged sexual relationship with 14-year-old student in 2010

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.