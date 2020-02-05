Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins, 02/05/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robjannetty

rob jannetty Bruins defeat Blackhawks on McAvoy OT goal, get fifth straight win https://t.co/uL9pmJoED0 via @NHLdotcom 20 minutes ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NHLdotcom: Charlie McAvoy scored 1:19 into overtime, and the Bruins extended their winning streak to five with a 2-1 victory at the Bla… 20 minutes ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat Bruins defeat Blackhawks on McAvoy OT goal, get fifth straight win https://t.co/iB4GzRsmIh via @nhl 23 minutes ago

SkyonAir_

Sky, Weather Chart and Hot-shit Graph Appreciator Holy***Mac actually did a goalscoring when they needed it the most https://t.co/A7ejv7qSDZ 34 minutes ago

HackswithHaggs

Joe Haggerty Talking Points from the Bruins 2-1 OT win over the Chicago Blackhawks: 🚨 OT game-winner ends Charlie McAvoy dry s… https://t.co/w0zqrFHGpJ 36 minutes ago

cupofchowdah

Stanley Cup of Chowder A game with nothing but wild events throughout. CHARLIE MCAVOY FINALLY SCORED A GOAL! https://t.co/xmc0CqwTJn 37 minutes ago

SergioB_

It's Sergio The @nhl can’t even admit that their officials blew the call, after the official admitted to it. https://t.co/JXew3haUcb via @NHLdotcom 58 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Boston Bruins 2-1 Chicago Blackhawks (OT) #NHLBruins https://t.co/3TXgccacrw 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

McAvoy taps in DeBrusk's excellent pass for OT winner [Video]McAvoy taps in DeBrusk's excellent pass for OT winner

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy taps in a perfect pass from Jake DeBrusk to score his first goal of the season and give the Bruins a 2-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:11Published

Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights [Video]Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/04/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.