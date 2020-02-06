Global  

Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University

Into effect june 1st.

A local university is kicking off "black history month" with a special speaker.

"sybrina fulton" is the mother of "trayvon martin".

You may remember the high profile case out of florida in feburary 20-12.

"martin" was shot and killed when he was just 17 years old.

"fulton" gave the keynote address at vincennes university's celebration tonight.

She's dedicated her life to transforming family tragedy into social change.

She pushed for leadership and social advocacy among college students the "department of multicultural affairs and student activities" sponsored




