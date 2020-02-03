Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration 50 years in making

Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration 50 years in making

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration 50 years in making

Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration 50 years in making

Kansas City hosted an unforgettable Super Bowl victory parade and celebration on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration 50 years in making

9 NEWS AT 10:00.♪



Recent related news from verified sources

Car chase breaks out on Kansas City Super Bowl celebration parade route ahead of Chiefs party

A driver crashed the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, breaking through a...
Reuters - Published

Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fee for over 100 dogs

After his team won Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi made snow angels in the...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

michaelengel

Mike Engel I hope everybody had fun today at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration to celebrate the Super Bowl Champion Chi… https://t.co/Aen2xsfUp6 15 minutes ago

Goody424_

Matthew Goodman RT @Christraint: Imagine waiting your whole life to see the Chiefs finally win the Super Bowl just to complain about them drinking alcohol… 21 minutes ago

UnspunRides

Tom Living in the moment on a wonderful Super Bowl Parade celebration. Awesome day! Go Chiefs!!! @Shermanator_42… https://t.co/zfnRwkI1fr 44 minutes ago

KCBizJournal

KC Business Journal Didn't make it to the #Chiefs #SuperBowl rally? Here's a look at the #KansasCity celebration that brought out hundr… https://t.co/0iBOgESM5U 45 minutes ago

Wild_Sports

Wild Sports Congratulations to Super Bowl LIV Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs! Shop our full selection of Kansas City games a… https://t.co/IdE8Yn2cTW 45 minutes ago

ryannachobell

Ryan Bell RT @kmbc: THIS IS MY TOWN! We know how to celebrate our championships in Kansas City. Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ celebration and the Roya… 56 minutes ago

andi_elsa769

Andi Garcia 🎓🐶🍎 RT @MakeAWish: After the big game & the announcement of a $1M donation from @DisneyParks, our #SuperBowl wish kids joined @PatrickMahomes o… 1 hour ago

evelynallie

Evelyn M. It warms my heart to see players recognize Derrick. He was a great football player-and more importantly, an incredi… https://t.co/4HA4kI1xMs 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs fans soaking in every minute of the day [Video]Chiefs fans soaking in every minute of the day

Kansas City Chiefs fans have waited for this day for 50 years and never want it to end.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:33Published

Chiefs fans keep the celebration going [Video]Chiefs fans keep the celebration going

Chiefs fans keep the celebration going

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.