Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration 50 years in making

Mike Engel I hope everybody had fun today at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration to celebrate the Super Bowl Champion Chi… https://t.co/Aen2xsfUp6 15 minutes ago

Matthew Goodman RT @Christraint: Imagine waiting your whole life to see the Chiefs finally win the Super Bowl just to complain about them drinking alcohol… 21 minutes ago

Tom Living in the moment on a wonderful Super Bowl Parade celebration. Awesome day! Go Chiefs!!! @Shermanator_42… https://t.co/zfnRwkI1fr 44 minutes ago

KC Business Journal Didn't make it to the #Chiefs #SuperBowl rally? Here's a look at the #KansasCity celebration that brought out hundr… https://t.co/0iBOgESM5U 45 minutes ago

Wild Sports Congratulations to Super Bowl LIV Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs! Shop our full selection of Kansas City games a… https://t.co/IdE8Yn2cTW 45 minutes ago

Ryan Bell RT @kmbc: THIS IS MY TOWN! We know how to celebrate our championships in Kansas City. Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ celebration and the Roya… 56 minutes ago

Andi Garcia 🎓🐶🍎 RT @MakeAWish: After the big game & the announcement of a $1M donation from @DisneyParks, our #SuperBowl wish kids joined @PatrickMahomes o… 1 hour ago