CSU hosting 2020 census forum after 40,000 Cleveland residents missed in 2010 census

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
The Cleveland State College of Urban Affairs will host a forum on the upcoming 2020 census, hoping get more residents involved and improve the accuracy of local census results.
News 5 Cleveland Get all of your census questions answered at this forum.

