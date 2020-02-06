Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cleveland is owed $45.6 million in unpaid parking tickets since 2000

Cleveland is owed $45.6 million in unpaid parking tickets since 2000

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:12s - Published < > Embed
Cleveland is owed $45.6 million in unpaid parking tickets since 2000

Cleveland is owed $45.6 million in unpaid parking tickets since 2000

Over the last three years, more than one out of every three parking fines has gone unpaid in the City of Cleveland resulting $7.8 million in uncollected parking fines.

The number balloons to $45.6 million in uncollected fines dating back to 2000 according to city records.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cleveland is owed $45.6 million in unpaid parking tickets since 2000

TAKING THAT MONEY, ABOUT 1-3PARKING FINES IN CLEVELAND GOESUNPAID.7.8 MILLION THE LAST THREE YEARSINCREDIBLE 45.6 MILLION BUCKS UNCOLLECTED SINCE 2000.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

News3LV

KSNV News 3 RT @GabbyNews3LV: My question is why aren’t tax dollars being used to fund those crucial agencies, instead of parking fines?? ⁦@WEWS⁩ You… 1 hour ago

GabbyNews3LV

Gabby Hart My question is why aren’t tax dollars being used to fund those crucial agencies, instead of parking fines?? ⁦@WEWS⁩… https://t.co/8tcVnliGmi 1 hour ago

IngeFormenti

Inge Cleveland is owed $45.6 million in unpaid parking tickets since 2000 https://t.co/8pRkuThN1e 2 hours ago

gretchenlasso

gretchen RT @joedonatelli: Reporting by @ScottNoll_News graphics by @ackermanmark and photos by @DrewScofield01 in this infuriating and wonderful pi… 4 hours ago

joedonatelli

Joe Donatelli Reporting by @ScottNoll_News graphics by @ackermanmark and photos by @DrewScofield01 in this infuriating and wonder… https://t.co/2pMDwhvH9T 4 hours ago

juliewa43117224

julie watson -Lover of mil/pol thrillers! RT @WEWS: Over the last three years, more than one out of every three parking fines has gone unpaid in the City of Cleveland, resulting in… 5 hours ago

WEWS

News 5 Cleveland Over the last three years, more than one out of every three parking fines has gone unpaid in the City of Cleveland,… https://t.co/MyFIP4gw30 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.