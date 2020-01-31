Global  

12th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S.

12th Case Of Coronavirus In U.S.This one is a Wisconsin man who recently returned from China.
Recent related news from verified sources

ASU's Michael Crow addresses calls for transparency by students amid coronavirus case

Arizona State University's President Dr. Michael Crow, in addressing calls for more transparency over...
bizjournals - Published

Kerala reports India's 1st confirmed case of nCoV

*Thiruvananthapuram:* A positive case of novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has been detected in Kerala's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



Tweets about this

doggiemomma3

Darla RT @livecrisisnews: #BREAKING: Wisconsin reports 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in the U.S. #coronavirus #coronaviruschina #coronavirusoutbr… 2 minutes ago

fukushimaexpos2

Fukushima Exposed 🇨🇦 Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday announced the 12th confirmed coronavirus case in the United States. https://t.co/iJo3hDkTUr 4 minutes ago

GlobalBioD

Global Biodefense RT @NYTHealth: Wisconsin health officials on Wednesday announced the 12th confirmed coronavirus case in the United… https://t.co/vjzfDEXfXi 6 minutes ago

galynann

Gayle Frings RT @ABC7NY: Coronavirus outbreak: 12th US case of new virus from China confirmed in Wisconsin, state says https://t.co/7nrtjLiSXu https://t… 6 minutes ago

baby_lizzie6

Princess Lizzie ❤🧡💛💚💙💜💖🖤 RT @nytimes: —Chinese officials put the latest death toll from the coronavirus at 563 —Authorities in China are clamping down on negative n… 8 minutes ago

twp459

Tim W. Poor 12th US case of coronavirus reported in Wisconsin https://t.co/8QZkUyIUr6 9 minutes ago

iLuVgOOdMuSiCx

🎧 🖤 MuSiC 🎵🎶😷 RT @microsoftnews: 12th coronavirus case confirmed in the US https://t.co/wHF1o3IGnj 9 minutes ago

TEAM17QRestart

TEAM 17 RT @Fxhedgers: [RTRS] 05 Feb - 12TH U.S. CASE OF CORONAVIRUS CONFIRMED IN WISCONSIN - STATE HEALTH AGENCY STATEMENT 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's discouraging for dairy farmers:' Coronavirus' economic impact on Wisconsin [Video]'It's discouraging for dairy farmers:' Coronavirus' economic impact on Wisconsin

With the first case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin, the impacts could extend further than just health.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:09Published

First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin [Video]First case of coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wisconsin.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:21Published

