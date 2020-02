Trooper Joseph Bullock: Gunman shot and killed by Riviera Beach police officer

THAT WAY - AS THE GUNMAN WASSHOT AND KILLED BY A RIVIERABEACH POLICE OFFICER WHOWITNISSED THE SHOOTNG.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSON ISLIVE WITH MORE, TODD.TONIGHT - THE GUNMAN REMAINSUNNAMED ..

AND THE MOTIVE INTHE ATTACK UNCLEAR.

COLONELGENE SPALDING - THE DIRECTOF THE FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROSAYS THE HARDEST PART OF HISJOB IS GETTING THE CALLINFORMING HIM THAT TROOPERJOSEPH BULLOCK WAS KILLED.<< (SOT 17:39:51) 7 SEC THISMORNING AT APPROXIMATELY 10:15AM TROOPER BULLOCK WASASSISTING A DISABLED VEHICLEON I-95 NORTHBOUND.

(VO)COLONEL GENE SPALDING SAYS, 42YEAR OLD TROOPER JOSEPHBULLOCK WAS NEAR MILE MARKER107 JUST SOUTH OF MARTINHIGHWAY.

(SOT17:40:06) 6 SECWHEN THE SUSPECT WHO WAS WITHTHE DISABLED VEHICLE SHOT HIMRESULTING IN FATAL INJURIES TOTROOPER BULLOCK.

NATS: (VO)THREE DRIVERS WHO PULLED OVERTO HELP IN ANY WAY THEY COULDWERE INTERVIEWED BYDETECTIVES.

ONE WITNESSDESCRIBED THE COMMOTION IN THENORTHBOUND LANES - SEEING ARIVIERA BEACH POLICE OFFICERLEANING OVER TO HELP TROOPERBULLOCK.

THE DRIVERS RAN FORCOVER WHEN THEY HEARD MORESHOTS BEING FIRED.

(SOT) IMEAN THERE WAS SIX SHOTS.

IHEARD GUNFIRE FIRST AND THEN ISEEN THE GUNFIRE FROM THRIVIERA BEACH OFFICER.

NATS:(VO) COLONEL SPALDINGCONFIRMED IT WAS A RIVIERABEACH POLICE OFFICER WHO WASPASSING BY THAT SHOT AND KILLEDTHE GUNMAN.

(SOT1:59:29) 6 SECIT WAS SAD, IT WAS REALLY,REALLY SAD TO SEE, HORRIBLE.MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO THEFAMILY.

NATS: (VO) WITNESSESSAY A TOW TRUCK DRIVER SAIDTHE SHOOTER WAS MAD ABOUTPAYING FOR A TOW.

THESHOOTER'JAMMED' GIVING THAT TOW TRUCKDRIVER TIME TO RUN FOR SAFETY.(SOT) MULTIPLE LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES RUSHED TO THE SCENE -HSUTTING DOWN I-95 FOR HOURS.FROM ABOVE - TROOPERS WERESEEN CONSOLING ONE ANOTHER -AFTER THE TRAGIC DEATH..

NATS:(VO) BY 4:30 A PROCESSIONINVOLVING DOZENS OF LAWENFORCEMENT WAS SEEN LEADINGTHE BODY OF TROOPER BULLOCK TOTHE MEDICAL EXAMINER'S OFFICE.(SOT :59:16) OUR POLICEOFFICERS DON'T GET ENOUGHCREDIT .

.

.PUTTING THEIR LIFEON THE LINE.