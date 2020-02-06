Global  

69-year-old woman killed in hit and run involving taxi

69-year-old woman killed in hit and run involving taxi

69-year-old woman killed in hit and run involving taxi

A taxi cab driver is in the hospital and a 69-year-old woman is dead after a hit and run in Northwest Baltimore.
69-year-old woman killed in hit and run involving taxi

HOSPITAL AND A 69 YEAR OLDWOMAN IS DEAD AFTER A HIT ANDRUN IN NORTHWEST BALTIMORE.WMAR2 NEWS' EDDIE KADHIMTALKED TO A NEIGHBOR WHO KNEWTHE VICTIM AND POLICE WHO ARESEARCHING FOR THE*TWO PEOPLEWHO TOOK OFF AFTER THE CRASH.16:53:5━16:54:05“A neighbortold me that she makes thattrip everyday.

She takes a cabto the Mondawmin Mall areawhere she goes to the grocerystore.

After this deadly hitand run all thatside of the road that shetravels so often is thiswreckage and a huge hole inthis community” WallaceHargrove Neighbor16:43:2━16:43:33“Everymorning she bought groceriesand come back” A 6━YEA━OLDHIT AND KILLED JUST DOWN THEHILL FROM WHERE A NEIGHBORSAYS SHE WAS LIVING.16:43:1━16:43:24“Niceperson, and has been livinghere a long time.

Sheliving here a long time?

Yup”THE DRIVER AND PASSENGER OFTHE 2011 GREY HONDA ACCORD RANAWAY FROM THE SCENE.

WHY THEYWOULD LEAVE AN ELDERLY WOMANAND TAXI DRIVER AFTER THEVIOLENT WRECK IS UNCLEAR.

DET.JEREMY SILBERT BALTIMORE CITYPOLICE 16:40:3━16:40:54“Weknow that the vehicle didcross into the northbound laneonce it was traveling southbound.

Why the driver lostcontrol, wenow.

It was raining earlierthis morning, but I donto speculate.

What we aredoing is encouraging thecommunity to come forward.Wein the past when weclose these cases when thecommunity comes forward.“THIS MAN WILL MISS HISNEIGHBOR AND SAYS HE HOPESPEOPLE WILL SLOWN DOW━ ANDSTART THINKING ABOUT THEIRACTIONS.

16:44:0━16:44:09“Itsomebody stay for a little.and catch them”16:54:4━16:54:53“Thishappened at 10:30 in themorning, as you can see thisis a busy roadway during theworkweek and police are askinganybody that saw anything, youcan leave an annonymous tipjust reach out to them.

InNorthwest Baltimore tonightEddie Kadhim WMAR2 News”TOMORROW━ WE EXPECT TO LE




A 69-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy who was hit and killed last week came together Wednesday morning to remember him at a prayer vigil.

